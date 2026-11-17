Volkswagen has announced prices for the new ID. Cross electric crossover in the United Kingdom. The company will open orders for the Life and Style versions with a 52 kWh battery and a 211 PS motor on November 19, 2026. Prices will start at £30,260, Electrek reports.

Prices and sales timeline

The ID. Cross Life version with a 52 kWh battery will cost from £30,260, while the Style trim will start at £33,675. According to Volkswagen, the vehicle's maximum range with this battery will be up to 265 miles under the WLTP cycle.

More affordable versions with a 37 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery are expected to go on sale in January 2027. The ID. Cross Life with this battery is priced from £26,985, while the Style starts at £30,400. Their claimed range is up to 194 miles under the WLTP cycle.

Volkswagen also said that versions with the 52 kWh battery meet the requirements for the UK government's £1,500 electric vehicle grant. Eligibility for such support for models with the 37 kWh battery is yet to be confirmed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Electric crossover specifications

The ID. Cross is the electric counterpart of the Volkswagen T-Cross, the brand's smallest and most affordable crossover in Europe and the United Kingdom. The model is 4,153 mm long, and its cabin seats five passengers. Boot capacity reaches 475 litres, or up to 1,345 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Depending on the version, maximum DC fast-charging power is 88 or 105 kW. Volkswagen says the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in as little as 23 minutes. All versions will also feature V2L, which allows the vehicle to be used as a power source for external devices.

The interior will feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch infotainment display. The company has brought back physical buttons for climate control and other vehicle functions.

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