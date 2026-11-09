The U.S. Air Force is seeking contractors capable of designing and installing counter-drone nets around six covered shelters for F-35A fighter jets at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. As The War Zone reports, the base’s 325th Contracting Squadron has announced market research to find contractors, though the award of a contract is not yet guaranteed.

Protection for six shelters

Each of the six open shelters is 630 feet long, 65 feet wide and 30 feet high, and can accommodate up to six F-35As at the same time. Aircraft are also regularly stationed directly on the flight line at Tyndall, including during the Checkered Flag exercise.

Under the terms of the announcement, the nets on the northern and southern sides of the shelters must be able to move aside quickly and easily so as not to interfere with the normal entry and exit of aircraft. They must have a tensile strength of at least 200 pounds and a mesh size of no more than three inches.

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Netting requirements

The structure must stop small Group 1 drones and retain the integrity of the netting. In the United States, this category includes aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight of up to 20 pounds, a flight altitude of up to 1,200 feet and a speed of up to 100 knots. These may include quadcopters, including commercial models modified to strike targets.

The nets must be resistant to ultraviolet radiation and moisture, withstand temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and meet Miami-Dade County wind-load requirements. Polyester or nylon materials are preferred. Potential contractors may submit details of their proposals by November 13.

The initiative is part of a broader discussion within the U.S. Air Force on the physical protection of aviation infrastructure from drone threats. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach in July supported the use of low-cost passive measures, including nets, to protect aircraft from small drones.

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