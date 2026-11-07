Yamaha unveiled the XENTER E electric scooter in Milan, designed for urban commuting in Europe and equivalent to models with 125cc engines. The model was shown during events surrounding EICMA 2026 alongside the new NMAX E. As Electrek reports, deliveries of the new model are expected in spring 2027.

Motor and battery

The scooter received the Yamaha eAxle powertrain, in which the electric motor, controller and reduction gear are combined in a compact unit mounted on the frame. The motor's peak power is 7.5 kW, while torque is 33.3 Nm. Based on these specifications, the model falls into the European A1 driving licence category.

The XENTER E is fitted with an integrated 3.5 kWh battery positioned low in the chassis. Yamaha claims a range of up to 108 km under the WMTC Class 1 cycle. The built-in 800 W charger can charge the battery in approximately 5.5 hours from a public charging station. A cable for charging from a household outlet will also be offered for the model.

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Equipment for the city

The model is equipped with 16-inch wheels at the front and rear. Positioning the motor on the frame made it possible to use a conventional swingarm instead of a configuration with the motor on the rear suspension. According to Electrek, this should reduce unsprung mass and may improve handling and ride comfort.

The XENTER E's equipment includes three riding modes, traction control, regenerative braking, a reverse mode for manoeuvring, a Smart Key system and a 5-inch TFT display. Smartphone connectivity provides navigation, battery charge data, maintenance reminders and parking location search. There is space under the seat for a full-face helmet, depending on its size, and a USB-C port is also provided.

The XENTER E uses the same powertrain and battery as the new Yamaha NMAX E. The company has not yet announced official prices for individual markets, but early reports from Milan indicated an approximate price of €7,799 in Germany. Accessories are also planned for the scooter, including a windscreen and a 34-litre top case.

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