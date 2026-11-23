In November, factory output in the United Kingdom grew at its fastest pace since July 2024. The boost came from orders related to the construction of data centers for artificial intelligence, Anadolu Agency reports, citing a preliminary S&P Global survey.

Data center orders

Several manufacturers reported a sharp increase in orders related to data center projects. Business leaders also pointed to improved sales prospects, planned investment and expansion in foreign markets.

The acceleration in industry partly offset a slowdown in the larger services sector. Its activity grew at the slowest pace in five months. The composite business activity index, which covers manufacturing and services, fell to 52.3 points in November from 52.9 points in October. A reading above 50 points indicates growth in activity.

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Employment and prices

Private-sector employment declined again after its first increase in more than two years in October. Some companies cut staff to improve productivity.

Input costs continued to rise sharply, though more slowly than in October: the input price index stood at 68.3 points. The index of prices companies charge customers fell from 57.3 to 56.6 points. S&P Global Market Intelligence Chief Economist Chris Williamson said the survey results indicate that the British economy will grow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. According to him, persistent economic growth and price pressures make a Bank of England rate hike in December almost inevitable.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 4%. The regulator's next decision is scheduled for December 17.

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