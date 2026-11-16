Investment firm Altimeter Capital plans to invest $5 billion in the initial public offering of artificial intelligence developer Anthropic. Altimeter founder Brad Gerstner said this amount is five times larger than the biggest investment he has ever made during an IPO, CNBC reports.

Offering parameters

Anthropic is expected to list on the Nasdaq on Thursday. The company plans to offer investors 825 million shares at a price of $70 to $78 per share. Its valuation could reach approximately $1.4 trillion.

According to CNBC, Anthropic could become the first major artificial intelligence laboratory to go public. OpenAI previously said it is targeting an IPO next year.

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Investors in Anthropic

Along with Altimeter, major chipmakers and cloud providers are participating in the offering, many of which are Anthropic customers. Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will collectively invest $26 billion at the IPO price.

Gerstner called Anthropic a company capable of steadily increasing in value and noted that he considers its financial position strong. According to him, this is what prompts investors like him to place large orders to buy shares.

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