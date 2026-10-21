In the Australian city of Burnie, Tasmania, a 28-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to a charge of setting fire to the Spencer Clinic psychiatric unit at North West Regional Hospital. She took part in a hearing at the Burnie Magistrates Court via video link from prison, ABC News reports.

Case referred to the Supreme Court

The woman was charged with one count of arson. The court did not consider the circumstances of the case during the hearing. Magistrate Kathy Edwards adjourned the case until December, when a Supreme Court judge will consider the facts and impose a sentence.

At the start of the hearing, Tasmania Legal Aid lawyer Claire Willis said she would enter a guilty plea on behalf of her client. The magistrate asked the accused to sign copies of the guilty plea statement that had been sent to her in prison.

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Fire damaged the clinic

The fire at Spencer Clinic occurred on September 19. Emergency services were called to the hospital at about 6:30 p.m., and firefighters needed several hours to contain the blaze. The flames caused significant damage to the building. The following day, Tasmania Police announced that charges had been brought against the 28-year-old woman, who was taken into custody.

At the time of the fire, 19 patients were in the unit and beds had to be found for them at other hospitals in Tasmania. In early October, Health Minister Bridget Archer said that most of the clinic's capacity was planned to be restored in November, although part of the building would have to be demolished.

Work is already underway at the hospital to open 10 single rooms in the surviving part of the building. Another eight beds are expected to become available soon in another part of the hospital campus. The Tasmanian government also plans to build a separate 22-bed psychiatric facility: A$40 million has been allocated for the project, with construction expected to be completed in 2028.

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