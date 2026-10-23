In Israel, released hostage Elkana Bohbot said that during his captivity in Gaza, he was sustained by religious faith and the desire to see his wife, his son Reem, and other relatives again. He said this on an Israel Defense Forces podcast featuring reserve Lieutenant Colonel Tamar Aviv, who accompanied his family for more than two years, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Faith and anticipation of reunion

According to Bohbot, the thought of reuniting with his son, wife, and family was his main source of support. He also said that he did not want to show Hamas that he had given up and wanted to return home to demonstrate resilience.

Bohbot said that in captivity he observed religious practices: every morning, he prayed in gratitude for another day of life, and on Friday evenings and Saturdays he quietly recited Kiddush. According to him, he did so even when a militant was nearby.

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Family support

After his release, Bohbot initially did not recognize the people around him, including Aviv. Only in the helicopter did he understand who she was, after his mother explained that the officer had accompanied their family for two years.

Aviv said that she supported Bohbot's parents, his wife Rivka, son, brothers, sisters, and sisters-in-law. She maintained constant contact with the relatives, organized their meetings with military personnel and government officials, relayed updates on available information, and helped with everyday needs.

One of the most difficult tasks for her was supporting Bohbot's young son. Aviv recalled a video in which three-year-old Reem sat on a bed, looked at a photograph of his father, and asked him to return.

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