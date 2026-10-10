Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host Energy Week from October 11 to 15, with the program including ministerial meetings, the 25th WPC Energy Congress, an energy technology exhibition, and events of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries. Saudi Arabia will host the congress for the first time in its more than nine-decade history, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Energy security and investment

The main events will begin with the 17th ministerial meeting of the International Energy Forum under the theme “Energy Security and Shared Goals in a New Era.” Saudi Arabia is holding it in partnership with Italy and Nigeria. Representatives of energy-producing and energy-consuming countries will discuss market stability, security of supply, long-term investment, trade routes, and transport infrastructure.

The meetings will take place amid geopolitical tensions and risks around the Strait of Hormuz, which raise questions about the security of oil and gas flows and the resilience of export infrastructure. The report mentions the East-West Pipeline, which transports oil from Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, bypassing the strait.

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AI, electricity and clean technologies

The main WPC Energy Congress program will run from Monday to Thursday under the theme “Pathways to an Energy Future for All.” It is set to discuss oil and gas markets, financing, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, carbon emissions management, and the future structure of the global energy mix. Executives from Saudi Aramco, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and BP are expected to take part in the discussions.

Riyadh will also host the 17th Clean Energy Ministerial and the 11th Mission Innovation ministerial meeting, dedicated to the development of clean technologies. A separate topic will be rising electricity demand due to the spread of data centers and digital applications, including the need for new generation capacity, power grids, energy storage, and demand management systems.

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