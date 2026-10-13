Modeling by the U.S. Department of Energy's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) indicates that heating plasma before compressing it could potentially significantly reduce the energy needed to achieve fusion ignition. OilPrice reports.

Under the traditional approach, plasma is first compressed, increasing its density, and then heated to ultra-high temperatures. The new model proposes changing the sequence of these processes. Researchers believe this approach could make the path to ignition more energy-efficient, although the model's findings remain theoretical for now.

The impact of tungsten

The model also showed that tungsten impurities in plasma can significantly complicate achieving ignition. According to its data, the presence of just one part of tungsten per 10,000 parts of plasma can double the pressure required for this.

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This is relevant for next-generation facilities, where tungsten has been selected as the material for inner walls due to its ability to withstand very high temperatures. Even a small amount of this metal entering the plasma can reduce process efficiency and affect experiment stability.

Potential reactor protection

Coating internal surfaces with liquid lithium is being considered as a possible way to prevent tungsten contamination of the plasma. PPPL physicist Jonathan Menard noted that the results require further study, but they outline a direction for future research.

According to the publication, the first successful fusion ignition was achieved in 2022 at the Livermore National Laboratory in California. At the same time, the field remains far from the practical and commercial use of fusion energy.

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