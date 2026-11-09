A power grid overload left part of Rivne without electricity

In Rivne, part of the city lost power due to an overload on the power grid.

Emergency power outages also occurred in some settlements in the Sarny district.

According to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, utility workers are already working to restore power in both cases.

Source: Oleksandr Koval (Telegram)

Emergency power outages are in effect in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions. The restrictions were imposed due to a difficult situation in the power grid.

As a reminder, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian energy facilities 18 times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s energy facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

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