Russia attacked six major power substations in four regions of Ukraine — Koretsky

On the night of November 11, Russian troops struck six major power substations in the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi reported the attack.

“In the Kirovohrad and Rivne regions, power lines of various voltage classes were damaged. In Kryvyi Rih, the Russians struck a heat supply facility, resulting in problems with heat delivery to residential buildings. Heating and power utility workers are doing everything possible to restore heat supply to the city as quickly as possible,” Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also noted that, in addition to energy facilities, the enemy struck railways in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions; in the Kherson region, a school building was damaged by an aerial bomb; and in Kharkiv, five apartment buildings were damaged.

“As of this moment, at least 14 people are known to have been injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care,” the prime minister wrote.

On November 9, emergency power outages were implemented in three regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

Energy workers continue to work on restoring power and bringing electricity back to Ukrainian homes, despite the heavy workload.

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