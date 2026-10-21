Russian attacks caused power outages in six regions of Ukraine

As of the morning of October 21, some consumers in six regions of Ukraine were left without electricity due to Russian shelling. According to Ukrenergo, rolling blackouts involving up to two rounds are also in effect in some regions.

“Yesterday and last night, the enemy carried out attacks on energy facilities in several regions. As a result of this, as well as shelling of energy infrastructure over the past few days, consumers in the Kyiv, Odesa, Ternopil, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power as of this morning,” the statement reads.

Utility workers have begun restoration work wherever the security situation allows.

Due to the consequences of Russian attacks in some regions, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly blackout schedules of up to two rounds are being implemented until the end of the day.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, electricity consumption is 2.7% higher than the previous day. Ukrenergo urges residents to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Source: Ukrenergo

Three people, including a 16-year-old child, were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Poltava region.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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