In Poland, the Ministry of Energy, Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe (PEJ), and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna signed an agreement on the principles of cooperation in preparing for the construction of a second nuclear power plant. Energy Minister Miłosz Motyka announced this, RMF24 reports.

According to the minister, PEJ will act as the investor and coordinator of the project. PGE is to prepare an analysis of possible sites for the nuclear power plant, as well as preliminary feasibility studies.

Timeline and possible sites

According to the updated government Programme for Polish Nuclear Energy, a strategic partner and technology supplier for the second nuclear power plant are planned to be selected in 2027. Construction is scheduled to begin around 2032, while the first power unit is expected to be commissioned around 2040.

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Bełchatów and Konin remain the priority locations for the new plant. The final site selection is to be made by the investor after detailed analyses and field studies.

Technology selection

Poland’s Ministry of Energy said that a competitive dialogue is ongoing to select the technology supplier and investment contractor. The United States, France, and Canada are taking part in it.

Poland’s first nuclear power plant is being built in the Choczewo municipality in the Pomeranian Voivodeship. PEJ is also the investor, while the contractor is a consortium of the American companies Westinghouse and Bechtel. The first reactor, being built using Westinghouse’s AP1000 technology, is to begin operating in 2036, with the next two in 2037 and 2038.

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