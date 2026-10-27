The Pakistani government has reduced the price of petrol by 3.19 Pakistani rupees per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) has risen by 2.25 rupees. The new retail prices take effect on October 28: petrol will cost 376.06 rupees per litre and diesel 398.07 rupees.

As Dawn reports, the government will continue to collect 114 rupees in taxes and levies from each litre of petrol and 100 rupees from each litre of diesel. The date for introducing the new prices was specified in a Petroleum Division notification.

Assistance for fuel consumers

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the government and the Jamaat-e-Islami party will establish a joint committee. It will consider expanding a fuel consumer assistance programme amid the party's demand to abolish the petroleum levy.

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Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said he intends to hold a march on Islamabad in mid-November if the authorities do not announce substantial support for the population by then. Iqbal made the statement after Rehman's meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to the minister, both sides seek to reduce hardships for citizens, but the decisions must be long-term and financially sustainable.

Price changes

The price of diesel had previously reached a high of 520.35 rupees per litre on April 3, while petrol reached 458.41 rupees per litre on the same day. On July 17, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said that fuel prices would henceforth be set daily, taking into account international market fluctuations.

Petrol in Pakistan is mainly used in private transport, small cars, rickshaws and two-wheeled vehicles. Diesel is used in freight transport, at power plants and in large generators.

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