In Pakistan, the benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange fell by 347.97 points, or 0.21%, to 164,776.44 points. The indicator dropped below 165,000 points amid investor caution and stock selling, Dawn reports.

The trading session was volatile

According to Topline Securities, the index fluctuated within a narrow range during the session. It opened higher following the previous sell-off and reached an intraday high of 166,071 points, but profit-taking at higher levels pushed the indicator back into negative territory.

Shares of Pakistan Telecommunication Company, United Bank, Habib Bank, Lucky Cement and Mari Energies had the largest impact on the KSE-100. Together, these companies took 343 points off the index.

Trading volumes increased

The number of shares traded rose by 5.72% to 384 million. At the same time, the value of trades declined by 9.67% to 13.1 billion Pakistani rupees.

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The report notes that investors remained cautious amid political uncertainty following the imposition of governor’s rule and a state of emergency in the PTI-governed province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Economic concerns persisted despite the finance minister’s assessment that the country’s GDP growth in the current fiscal year would exceed 4% even in the event of an oil shock.

In September, sales of cars, light commercial vehicles, vans and SUVs in Pakistan declined by 3% from the previous month and by 12% year-on-year to 15,100 units. At the same time, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026/27, total sales of these vehicle categories increased by 19% to 50,500 units.

Analysts expect the market to remain volatile due to domestic political uncertainty and advise investors to favor shares of companies with strong fundamentals.

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