Representatives of affected clients of the ZondaCrypto cryptocurrency exchange in Poland have proposed that the Ministry of Justice amend the legislation. They want victims to be able to receive funds from property secured or confiscated in criminal proceedings even without a conviction, RMF24 reports.

Current payment procedure

Currently, a Polish court may order the confiscation of property without a conviction, including if the suspect has died, is in hiding, or is seriously ill. However, in such cases, the funds go to the state treasury. Victims can generally recover money only after a verdict becomes final or through separate civil lawsuits.

The Skarbiec law firm, which represents victims in investment fraud cases, notes that when there are thousands of affected people, this means waiting for many years. As examples, it cites the Amber Gold and Warszawska Grupa Inwestycyjna cases, where verdicts took approximately 10 and 20 years, respectively.

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Proposal for victims

Lawyer Robert Nogacki, who represents several hundred ZondaCrypto clients, proposes introducing a single court procedure for distributing such property among verified victims. Payments would be proportional, with protection for persons who acted in good faith and a ban on double satisfaction of claims. Under this proposal, only the remaining funds would go to the state budget.

The authors of the initiative propose adopting the changes during the implementation, by November 23, 2026, of the EU directive on asset recovery and confiscation. In their view, this would make it possible to apply the mechanism also to cases that have already been opened and to recover assets from abroad more effectively.

Poland's National Public Prosecutor's Office previously reported that property worth approximately 125 million zlotys had been secured in the ZondaCrypto case, although part of this amount concerns other episodes of the investigation. The Regional Prosecutor's Office in Katowice opened proceedings on April 17, 2026, on suspicions of large-scale fraud and money laundering. The prosecutor's office has received several thousand crime reports.

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