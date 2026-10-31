The NBU set two records for foreign currency sales to support the hryvnia

In October 2026, the National Bank of Ukraine sold nearly $6 billion on the foreign exchange market, setting a historic record for monthly foreign exchange interventions.

The previous record was set in September, when the National Bank sold $5.52 billion.

At the same time, during the last week of October, the volume of currency sales rose by 52.4%—to $1.82 billion. This is also the highest weekly figure on record. The previous record stood at $1.63 billion and was set at the end of 2024.

Yuriy Geletiy, Deputy Head of the NBU, attributed the pressure on the hryvnia to a simultaneous increase in budget expenditures and a reduction in foreign currency supply from farmers and metallurgists due to logistical problems.

According to him, the rise in government spending has increased demand for foreign currency, while damage to export infrastructure has limited its supply to the market. To offset this imbalance, the National Bank has increased the volume of foreign exchange interventions.

Source: “Interfax-Ukraine” (based on NBU data)

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