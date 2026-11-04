The NBU lowered the official exchange rate for the dollar as of November 5

On Thursday, November 5, the National Bank of Ukraine set the dollar exchange rate at 45.54 hryvnia—13 kopecks less than the previous day. The euro, on the other hand, rose by 19 kopecks to 51.25 hryvnia.

As of the evening of November 4, banks were buying the dollar at an average of 45.49 hryvnia and selling it at 46.13 hryvnia. The euro exchange rate stood at 50.96 and 51.80 hryvnia, respectively.

On the black market, the dollar traded at 46.46–46.50 hryvnia, and the euro at 51.70–52 hryvnia.

At currency exchange offices, the dollar was bought at an average of 45.72 hryvnia and sold at 46.45 hryvnia. The euro was trading at 51.06 and 52.05 hryvnia, respectively.

Source: National Bank of Ukraine