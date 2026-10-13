The Cabinet of Ministers of the United Arab Emirates has approved the federal budget for 2027–2029, with total spending of 292.5 billion dirhams, or about $79.64 billion. This is 28.3% more than in the previous three-year budget cycle, The National reports.

Separately, the government approved the budget for 2027 with spending of 90.1 billion dirhams. UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that education, healthcare, housing, social services, quality of life and the stability of citizens remain the country's unchanged priorities.

Allocation of spending for 2027

The largest share of the annual budget — 34.6 billion dirhams, or 38.4% — is allocated to social development and social benefits. Government administration received 29.1 billion dirhams, accounting for 32.3% of spending.

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17.8 billion dirhams, or 19.7% — federal spending;

5.6 billion dirhams, or 6.2% — financial assets and investments;

3 billion dirhams, or 3.4% — infrastructure and economic resources.

Areas of the budget cycle

The new budget covers public protection and security, the economy of the future, education, employment and empowerment, healthcare and quality of life, leadership, public administration and international relations. Its areas also include industry, technology, energy, infrastructure, culture, media and sports.

The UAE launched the 2027–2029 budget cycle last year, defining sustainable development, artificial intelligence and efficiency as its priorities. According to government officials, the total federal budget amounted to about 900 billion dirhams over the previous four budget cycles.

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