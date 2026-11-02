There are 165,400 civil servants in Ukraine: how much do they earn?

The average salary of employees of central executive bodies in September 2026 was 63,880 UAH. This is 4,800 UAH more than during the same period last year.

A total of 165,400 people were employed in government agencies. Over the course of the year, their number decreased by 1,200 employees.

Where Salaries Are Highest

The top five government agencies with the highest average salaries in September were:

NEURC — 105,800 UAH;

NACP — 99,500 UAH;

The Verkhovna Rada Secretariat — 96,800 UAH;

Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity — 96,300 UAH;

Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine — 94,300 UAH.

The Ministry of Finance explained that monthly fluctuations in salaries are related, in particular, to payments for health benefits during vacations, compensation for unused vacation days, and financial assistance to address social and living expenses.

How Much Do Judges Earn?

In September, the average accrued judicial compensation in the higher courts was as follows:

Constitutional Court — 586,900 UAH;

Supreme Court — 332,000 UAH;

High Qualification Commission of Judges — 296,300 UAH;

High Council of Justice — 293,300 UAH;

High Anti-Corruption Court — 290,300 UAH.

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky stated that he receives 100,000 UAH per month.

During the consideration of an amendment to increase the pay of Ukrainian military personnel, People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that it was necessary to raise the salaries of parliamentarians.

The Verkhovna Rada approved the draft state budget for 2027 in its first reading.

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