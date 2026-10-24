In the United States, researchers have found a link between discrimination against LGBTQ+ students and an increased likelihood of depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and avoiding necessary medical care. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study by specialists from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, the Boston University School of Public Health and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute.

Data from nearly 18,000 students

The authors analyzed responses from 17,942 LGBTQ+ students aged 18 to 24 who took part in the Healthy Minds Study in 2024–2025. The survey covered 119 colleges and universities in 34 states. The results were published in the journal Behavior Medicine.

One in ten respondents reported discrimination on campus during the previous year. Among these students, the likelihood of meeting the criteria for depression was 84% higher, for anxiety 87% higher, while the likelihood of reporting suicidal thoughts during the year was 78% higher.

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Denial of medical care

The researchers also examined cases of denial of medical and other services because of sexual orientation or gender identity. According to their data, denial of medical care was associated with a more than 200% higher likelihood of suicidal thoughts.

More than half of all participants met the criteria for depression. Anxiety was identified in nearly half of LGBQ+ students and more than half of transgender and nonbinary students. Suicidal thoughts in the previous year were reported by nearly one in five LGBQ+ students and more than a quarter of transgender and nonbinary participants.

Although more than half of respondents sought psychological counseling, some avoided necessary medical care due to fears of discrimination. This was reported by nearly 5% of LGBQ+ students and 13% of transgender and nonbinary students. Transgender and nonbinary participants were more than twice as likely as LGBQ+ students to report being denied medical care.

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