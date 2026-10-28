FDA classifies Miyoko’s butter recall as Class II — The Hill

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified the recall of Miyoko’s Creamery European Style Salted Plant Milk Butter as a Class II risk. The recall was initiated by Prosperity Organic Foods Inc. of Boise, Idaho, due to the possible presence of yeast, mold and E. coli bacteria in the product.

FDA risk class

Class II means that the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences. According to The Hill, the FDA assigned this classification on Friday. The recall was first announced on September 11.

Labeling of the recalled product

The recall concerns 1,304 shipping cases of the product. The butter was supplied in packages containing six 8-ounce containers and was stored refrigerated or frozen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The product’s UPC is 857554005773. The carton is marked with lot number 07871 and a “best by” date of November 5, 2026. The corrugated shipping case is marked with lot number 1007871 and the same date.

The products were sold in 10 states: Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

Read us on