Researchers at Mayo Clinic, in collaboration with Virginia Tech, identified five biologically distinct subtypes of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). They are linked to varying risks of heart disease, liver failure, cancer and the need for liver transplantation, ScienceDaily reports.

Analysis of data from more than 4,600 patients

MASLD, previously called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, develops due to the accumulation of excess fat in the liver. The disease often has no noticeable symptoms, but in some people it can progress to inflammation, tissue scarring, cirrhosis and irreversible organ damage.

The study results were published in Nature Communications. The scientists analyzed genetic sequencing data and medical information from more than 4,600 patients with MASLD. They considered liver enzyme levels, body mass index, blood lipid levels, as well as coexisting conditions, including diabetes, depression and sleep apnea.

Using computer models, the team looked for patterns between genetic characteristics and clinical data. This made it possible to identify five groups of patients that differ in the main biological mechanisms behind the disease.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Genetic forms carry higher risks

Some subtypes are closely linked to obesity and diabetes, while others, according to the researchers, may be caused by inherited genetic differences. Genetic forms of MASLD were associated with a greater likelihood of progressing to severe liver damage, even in people without the usual metabolic risk factors.

The researchers also found links between certain MASLD subtypes and depression, sleep apnea and migraine. At the same time, these findings do not prove that fatty liver disease directly causes such conditions.

The scientists plan to test the findings in larger and more diverse patient groups, as well as determine whether the subtypes respond differently to treatment, including GLP-1 receptor agonists used for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Read us on