A government-commissioned review warned of a risk of “systemic failures” in England’s National Health Service due to a rapid increase in demand for mental health support, as well as assessments for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism. This was reported by The Guardian.

The review, led by Professor Peter Fonagy, lasted 10 months and is set out in a 607-page report. Its authors recommended moving to a system in which access to support would be determined primarily by a person’s needs rather than by the presence of a formal diagnosis. In their view, this could reduce years-long waits for diagnosis.

Queues for assessments

At the end of last year, more than 560,000 people in England were waiting for an ADHD assessment — 17 times more than in 2019. Another 254,000 people were waiting for a diagnostic assessment for autism. In total, more than 800,000 people were in queues, with 90% of them waiting at least three months.

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The report also stated that the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 with common mental disorders rose from 15.5% in 1993 to 22.6% in 2024. Among young people aged 16–24, the figure increased over this period from about one in six to one in four.

Regulation of private clinics

The review’s authors did not find widespread overdiagnosis of autism or ADHD. At the same time, they noted that the risks of incorrect and excessive diagnoses are becoming increasingly important for policy and service organisation. The report expressed concern about the consistency and quality of assessments carried out by independent providers, as well as the financial incentives associated with such activity.

The report called for a ban on direct advertising of such services to the public and for all private clinics providing them to be regulated. Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said Fonagy’s recommendations would be used in preparing a new mental health strategy, which is planned to be presented by the end of the year. She also promised to introduce a patient-needs-focused approach and instructed NHS England to determine how consultations, assessments and treatment could be provided more quickly.

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