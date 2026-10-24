In Berlin, Germany, Siemens Executive Vice President Daniel Frisch met with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and said the company was ready to strengthen support for the country’s existing healthcare infrastructure. Dawn reports this, citing the Pakistani president’s office.

Technology solutions for healthcare

According to the president’s office, Frisch spoke about Siemens’ work in Pakistan and noted improvements in medical services, which he linked to measures taken by the Sindh provincial health department. He expressed readiness to expand existing support through innovative solutions and technologies.

The Siemens delegation also told the president that company representatives would visit Pakistan soon to sign memorandums of understanding with partners in the areas of professional capacity development and technology for the healthcare sector. According to the delegation, the company’s technological cooperation covers cancer, strokes and other diseases.

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Position of Pakistan’s president

Zardari called for more active implementation of evidence-based and technological solutions to improve medical services. He said Islamabad highly values Germany’s industrial, technological and infrastructure support, including that provided by Siemens’ healthcare division.

According to his office, Siemens’ healthcare division has operated in Pakistan for decades and has more than 100 employees in three major cities in the country. The president also called on the company to expand its operations and diversify investments across various sectors of Pakistan, pledging institutional support through the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The meeting took place during Zardari’s three-day visit to Germany. Both countries are preparing to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

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