In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the number of confirmed Ebola cases has reached 10,060, while the number of deaths from the virus stands at 4,887. This is according to the latest data from the national public health institute, Daily Maverick reports.

The largest outbreak in the country

The outbreak, announced in mid-May, was caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. It has already become the largest and deadliest in the DR Congo, surpassing the 2018–2020 epidemic.

The current outbreak ranks second in the world in terms of cases and deaths after the 2014–2016 West African epidemic. At that time, the disease was detected in more than 28,600 people, and more than 11,000 died, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cases in other countries

Earlier this month, Kenya reported its first Ebola case and later reported a total of nine. A man who travelled from Congo through Uganda died in Nairobi. Last week, Nigeria also reported an Ebola case, becoming the fourth African country where the infection has been recorded.

Doctors are determining how the wife of a Swiss diplomat, who had not travelled to Congo, became infected. The Swiss government said she was likely infected in Uganda. On Monday, the woman and her husband were taken to hospitals in Switzerland. Uganda recorded 20 cases in May and June, mostly imported from Congo, but the World Health Organization declared the country Ebola-free in August.

Read us on