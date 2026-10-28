In Canberra, Australia, Directions Health Services has restricted the number of safe syringes and needles it can provide to clients due to a sharp rise in demand from people injecting peptides. The organisation, funded by the Australian Capital Territory government, had previously mainly supplied safe injection equipment to people using heroin or amphetamines, ABC News Australia reports.

Demand grows every month

Directions Health Services chief executive Stephanie Stevens said that over the past year, the number of people seeking needles and other supplies for administering peptides has increased significantly. According to her, the growth is being recorded every month.

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that make up proteins in the body. Some peptide-based medicines have been approved by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration, but many other products are unregulated. Stevens linked interest in such substances to a desire for quick results, including for weight loss, appearance or recovery.

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Shortages and disposal costs

Directions Health Services said that people often buy unregulated peptides through social media, while influencers advise them to obtain free syringes from harm-reduction programmes. The organisation urges those who can afford it to purchase the necessary supplies themselves in order to preserve stocks for marginalised groups, including people who use injectable drugs.

Tammy Waters, head of the needle and syringe provision programme, said that increased peptide use is putting pressure on such programmes across the country: suppliers cannot fulfil the full volume of orders. The service is also recording rising costs for the safe collection and disposal of medical waste. According to the organisation, the cost of one syringe ranges from 15 cents to $1.

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