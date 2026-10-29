In Switzerland, a team of scientists has developed a nanopigment designed for high-resolution imaging of complex brain structures. The material operates in the near-infrared range and could become a contrast agent for medical research, News-Medical reports.

Inspired by an ancient Egyptian pigment

The development was carried out by a group led by Robert Nissler and Inge Herrmann from the Nanomaterials in Health laboratory at the Empa research center in St. Gallen. ETH Zurich, Balgrist University Hospital and the University of Zurich also took part in the work.

The researchers based their work on the properties of Egyptian blue, a copper-containing material considered one of the earliest artificially created pigments in human history. It was used more than 4,500 years ago for wall paintings, ceramics and Egyptian statues. When illuminated with near-infrared light, this material is capable of fluorescing and emitting light.

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Production of nanolayers

To preserve the material's light-emitting properties, the scientists used a flame synthesis method. First, metal oxide particles are formed from nanoparticles, and after laser irradiation, they assemble into two-dimensional ultrabright nanolayers. According to Nissler, this process can be controlled and scaled up to the industrial level.

The researchers believe that the new hybrid material is suitable for ultra-high-resolution real-time imaging. In particular, it could potentially make it possible to track individual immune cells in tissues that have previously absorbed the nanopigment. The results of laboratory experiments are planned to be brought closer to clinical application. The team is also considering combining the nanopigment with therapeutic agents to create treatment methods with simultaneous imaging.

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