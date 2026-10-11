In Abu Dhabi, researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, developed a miniature device that can be injected into the body through a standard needle to stimulate peripheral nerves. The device, the size of a small seed, requires no battery, wires, or surgical implantation.

As ScienceDaily reports, the device is placed near a specific nerve. It delivers controlled electrical signals that alter nerve activity and receives energy wirelessly from an external source. Stimulation parameters can be adjusted in real time.

Location control

The authors of the study noted that the implant’s location can be determined and monitored using ultrasound examination and computed tomography. This may help when placing the device near the required nerve and subsequently verifying its position.

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The device also provides programmable electrical stimulation, meaning that signal characteristics can be changed according to the patient’s needs. The developers view the technology as a potentially less invasive neuromodulation option in addition to medications and surgically implanted systems.

Results of preclinical tests

The technology was tested in laboratory and preclinical experiments. According to the researchers, the device provided precise nerve stimulation and maintained stable operation under conditions close to real-world use. The team also demonstrated nerve activation in vivo — in a living organism.

The results were published in the journal Science Advances. At the same time, the device’s effectiveness in relieving chronic pain or treating movement disorders in humans has not yet been established. Further research is needed to assess its safety and effectiveness in medical practice.

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