In Adelaide, Australia, a young person is on life support after being diagnosed with invasive meningococcal group B infection. This is the 22nd reported case of meningococcal disease in South Australia since the start of the year, compared with 13 cases reported during the same period in 2025, ABC News reports.

Contacts received antibiotics

SA Health conducted contact tracing for the patient. Seven people who had close contact with the infected person were prescribed preventive antibiotics. According to South Australia’s chief public health officer, Nicola Spurrier, the risk to the broader public remains low.

Meningococcal infection is transmitted mainly through prolonged or very close contact, including between people living in the same household. The antibiotics are intended to reduce carriage of the bacteria in the nasopharynx and prevent further transmission.

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Call for vaccination

South Australian Health Minister Blair Boyer and Nicola Spurrier urged state residents to get vaccinated against meningococcal B more actively. Boyer estimates that about 50% of people in the state eligible for meningococcal B vaccination have been vaccinated.

In the state, the vaccine is provided free of charge to children aged from six weeks to 12 months, as well as Year 10 students. Young children and people aged 15 to 20 are among the groups at highest risk.

Invasive meningococcal disease is caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. Its symptoms may include rash, headache, fever, vomiting, neck stiffness and discomfort from bright light. The disease can rapidly progress to confusion and shock; according to the state health service, even with prompt treatment, up to 10% of those infected may die.

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