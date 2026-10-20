The Clalit-Schneider Children's Medical Center in Israel, together with the Code for Israel organization, has launched an artificial intelligence-based system for children who cannot speak. It helps them communicate with medical staff and family members. The Jerusalem Post reports.

Cards in five minutes

The system creates individualized communication cards that can be printed in less than five minutes. They are adapted to the child's needs, age, language, gender, and background. Previously, preparing personalized cards could take several hours.

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The cards allow a child to report pain or fear, ask for help, or express a wish to see their parents. They may be needed by patients with existing speech difficulties, children who require ventilation for treatment, and those who have not yet learned to write or are too weak to do so.

Updates and shared access

The created cards can be updated, shared with specialists, and stored in a library for reuse. Oshrat Sella Weiss, head of the speech pathology service at Clalit-Schneider, said the system is intended to help more children express their needs and take a more active part in their treatment. Code for Israel CEO Idan Roll added that the solution will also allow medical teams to spend more time with patients.

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