In Ukraine, 78% of healthcare facilities can operate independently — Ministry of Health

As of October 1, 2026, 78% of healthcare facilities in Ukraine’s resilient network are capable of operating autonomously during disruptions to electricity, water, and heat supplies. This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health reported this.

As noted by the Ministry of Health, at the beginning of the year, 52% of such facilities were capable of doing so. To operate without centralized utilities, hospitals are equipped with generators, autonomous boiler rooms, and wells, and some also have solar panels.

As of early October, all facilities in the capable network have generators. 94% of facilities have autonomous boiler rooms, 78% have wells, and 42% have solar panels.

In total, healthcare facilities have stockpiled 4,600 metric tons of fuel needed to power equipment during power outages.

It is noted that the Ministry of Health, together with other government agencies and international partners, is supplying additional generators and implementing projects to install autonomous boiler rooms, solar power plants, and other energy equipment.

The preparation of healthcare facilities for the fall-winter period of 2026/2027 was outlined in Ministry of Health Order No. 1394 dated September 22, 2026.

The goal of these measures is to help hospitals continue operating during disruptions in the centralized supply of energy resources and to ensure that the provision of medical care is not interrupted.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

As a reminder, hospitals in Kyiv will have backup sources of heat, electricity, and water.

Prior to this, the government amended the rules governing the operation of medical facilities during air raid alerts.

In Kyiv, the reconstruction of the Okhmatdyt National Children’s Specialized Hospital, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike in July 2024, has been fully completed.

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