19-year-old Sofia Orel will represent Ukraine at the Miss Earth 2026 pageant

Sofia Orel, a 19-year-old Ukrainian model, will participate in the “Miss Earth 2026” international beauty pageant. She will represent Ukraine at the competition, which will take place in December in the Philippines.

Sofia Orel is a student at Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University, majoring in Spanish Philology. She has been modeling since she was 13 and has worked as a model in various countries around the world.

“I’m a model by profession. I started my career when I was 13 and have had the chance to visit countries such as China, Taiwan, and Korea—that’s where I had my first contract. I’ve also been to Spain, Italy, and Portugal,” the Ukrainian shared in an interview with “Uman Stream.”

The model also appears in commercials and magazines. In addition, she sings, dances, and has a number of other hobbies.

“I enjoy singing, dancing, and psychology. I’m a versatile model. I walk the runway and also participate in various photo shoots for brands. It’s a completely different format,” she explained.

In 2025, Sofia Orel participated in the “Miss Ukraine 2025” pageant, where she was crowned “Miss Ukraine. Earth.” She unexpectedly received an invitation from a casting manager.

The finals of the “Miss Earth 2026” pageant will take place this December in the Philippines. As noted on the pageant’s website, Sofia Orel advocates for the preservation and restoration of nature, as well as human well-being.

“Her ‘Love in Action’ initiative focuses on restoring nature in areas affected by war. Sofia reminds us that even the smallest acts of kindness help rebuild what has been lost. Through environmental restoration, compassion, and hope, Sofia aims to show that by healing the Earth, we also help communities regain faith in the future,” reads the page’s social media post.

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