In the United States, Berkshire Hathaway shares closed on Friday at their highest level since Warren Buffett announced at the annual shareholders’ meeting in May 2025 that he intended to step down as chief executive at the end of that year. According to CNBC, Class A shares ended trading at $798,000, while Class B shares closed at $532.02.

Both figures were 1.4% below their all-time closing highs of $809,350 for Class A shares and $539.80 for Class B shares. Before Buffett’s announcement, both share classes had traded at record levels, but over the following three months they lost more than 14% of their value amid investor concerns over the disappearance of the so-called Buffett premium.

Recovery in share prices

On Thursday, a streak of ten trading sessions of gains, during which Berkshire’s share prices rose by 5%, came to an end. However, they resumed their advance on Friday and gained more than 1%.

According to CNBC Pro, investors may view positively the fact that the company, under chief executive Greg Abel, is spending part of its large cash reserves. In the second quarter of 2026, Berkshire repurchased $4.5 billion of its own shares and also invested in Alphabet, Taylor Morrison Home, Lennar and Bending Spoons.

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As of June 30, Berkshire’s cash holdings totaled $365.5 billion, or $359.2 billion excluding cash from the railroad business and after deducting liabilities related to Treasury bills. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields believes that higher short-term interest rates are also supporting the share price, as the company earns more income from these funds.

Investment in Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons, an Italian technology company that began trading on Nasdaq in the United States in July, announced an additional $330 million investment by Berkshire. The company will purchase 10 million new shares at $33 apiece in a private placement.

In its release, Bending Spoons also said that Berkshire invested $600 million during the IPO. CNBC estimates that if Berkshire bought those shares at the IPO price of $29, its total $930 million investment could have risen to more than $1.4 billion at Friday’s closing price. Bending Spoons shares ended the session at $47.07, 42.6% above the price of Berkshire’s latest purchase.

Higher oil prices also supported the value of Berkshire’s stake in Chevron, which CNBC estimates at $19 billion. Meanwhile, Berkshire’s position in Coca-Cola, valued at $37.6 billion, increased by $2.4 billion over the week, surpassed Alphabet and became the third-largest holding in the company’s portfolio.

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