In the United States, Boeing reduced its net loss to $116 million in the third quarter of 2026, while its order backlog grew to a record $745 billion. The company also received certification for the final two variants of the 737 MAX family — the 737-7 and 737-10, AeroTime reports.

Boeing’s quarterly revenue rose 4% year on year to $24.2 billion. A year earlier, the company recorded a $5.3 billion loss, when results were affected by significant charges related to the 777X program. Operating cash flow in the third quarter was $1.5 billion, while free cash flow amounted to $0.5 billion. The company paid about $0.7 billion as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

737 MAX certification

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration granted the 737-7 an amended type certificate during the third quarter. The 737-10 variant received certification in October 2026. Over nine months, Boeing delivered 475 commercial aircraft, including 161 in the third quarter. The 737 aircraft accounted for 124 deliveries.

The manufacturer aims to stabilize 737 output at 47 aircraft per month, while 787 production is maintained at eight aircraft per month. Flight certification testing of the 777-9 is continuing, and the company still expects the first 777X delivery in 2027, according to its data.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Commercial Airplanes division remained loss-making, reporting an operating loss of $697 million on revenue of $10.7 billion. Boeing attributed the result to a less favorable delivery mix, anticipated costs related to future production-rate adjustments, and rising supply-chain costs.

Defense and services business

Revenue at Boeing Defense, Space & Security rose 15% to $7.9 billion, while operating profit amounted to $492 million. The U.S. Navy selected Boeing to design, manufacture, and deliver the next-generation F/A-XX fighter jet. This contract has not yet been included in the order backlog because a review of the selection and evaluation process is ongoing.

Boeing Global Services increased revenue by 4% to $5.6 billion, while its operating margin was 18.3%. The services division’s backlog stood at $33 billion at the end of the quarter.

Read us on