The National Bank raised the official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro as of November 11

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 45.50 hryvnia. Compared to the previous banking day, November 10, the U.S. currency rose in value by 9 kopecks from 45.41 hryvnia.

The official exchange rate for the euro also rose. As of November 11, the regulator set the euro exchange rate at 51.07 hryvnia, which is 26 kopecks higher than on Tuesday, when the euro was trading at 50.81 hryvnia.

Source: National Bank of Ukraine.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised its discount rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

In September 2026, consumer prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1%, compared with a 0.1% increase in August and a 0.3% increase in July. By the end of September, annual inflation had accelerated to 10%.

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