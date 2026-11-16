The share of profitable large companies in Ukraine has fallen to 81%

According to the results for the first nine months of 2026, 81% of large Ukrainian companies that filed financial statements reported a profit, compared to 85% of such companies last year. At the same time, total business revenue grew by 16% to 11.25 trillion hryvnia.

Analysts examined the financial results of 9,532 companies that reported for the first three quarters of 2025 and 2026 and had revenue exceeding 100 million UAH. In total, 37,188 companies submitted financial statements for the first nine months of this year.

The combined revenue of the companies analyzed increased by 1.56 trillion UAH compared to the same period last year.

The leader in terms of revenue was D.Trading, a company engaged in electricity trading. Over the nine-month period, its revenue reached 264.99 billion UAH.

Energoatom took second place with revenue of 222.49 billion UAH, while the ATB-Market chain came in third, generating 208.13 billion UAH.

The top five also included “Ukrnafta” with 128.71 billion UAH and “DLS,” a company specializing in the wholesale trade of tobacco products, with 98.97 billion UAH.

Other major companies by revenue include Ukrenergo (90.41 billion UAH), Naftogaz of Ukraine (90.37 billion UAH), Kernel-Trade (89.29 billion UAH), OKKO-Drive (87.19 billion UAH), and Silpo-Food (86.98 billion UAH).

According to OpenDataBot, 7,692 companies in the sample remained profitable. Their combined profit grew by 4% and reached 646.72 billion UAH.

Ukrhydroenergo reported the highest profit—12.66 billion UAH. Mobile operator Kyivstar came in second with 10.98 billion UAH, while the state-owned enterprise Lisy Ukrainy rounded out the top three with 10.66 billion UAH.

Significant profits were also recorded by “Ukrnafta” (9.19 billion UAH), “Ukrgazvydobuvannya” (8.28 billion UAH), Roshen (7.46 billion UAH), and DTEK Zakhidenergo (7.17 billion UAH).

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih incurred the largest loss among the companies surveyed—49.44 billion UAH over the first nine months of 2026.

Ukrenergo ranked second in terms of losses, with 18.09 billion UAH. Ukrzaliznytsia came in third on this list, with a loss of 9.71 billion UAH.

The top five also included Kyivteploenergo (7.23 billion UAH) and the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (6.88 billion UAH).

Thus, despite the growth in total revenues of large businesses, the share of companies that ended the first nine months with a profit decreased by four percentage points. This indicates the uneven financial performance of companies amid a full-scale war.

Source: OpenDataBot

As a reminder, in September, Ukraine’s GDP fell by 2.4% due to problems in the metallurgy sector and at ports.

The losses to Ukraine’s economy caused by the shutdown of the steel industry due to Russian attacks have been calculated.

Ukraine’s steel industry is in critical condition due to the consequences of Russian attacks. In September, there was a week when not a single metric ton of steel was produced in Ukraine.

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