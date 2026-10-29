Pipedrive announces major restructuring — ERR News

Estonia-founded company Pipedrive, which develops customer relationship management software, has announced a major restructuring. It involves a significant downsizing of the company across all locations, reducing the number of teams, management layers and offices.

As ERR News reports, Pipedrive CEO Paulo Cunha said in a letter to employees that the changes would affect most current positions and functions at the company. Over the next two days, each employee is to have an individual conversation to explain whether their position is at risk and what the next steps will be.

Nearly 800 employees

The Pipedrive group currently employs nearly 800 people, about half of them in Estonia. The company has offices in Tallinn, Tartu, New York, Prague, Florida, London, Berlin and Dublin. Äripäev reported that Pipedrive is closing its office in Portugal.

Pipedrive’s head of marketing, Mariliis Beger, did not confirm whether the offices in Tallinn and Tartu would remain open. She explained that the company could not yet provide such information due to differences in labor legislation between countries.

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Focus on product and AI

According to Cunha, Pipedrive aims to bring new solutions to market faster, better understand customers and focus on the product’s strengths. The company intends to continue investing in core CRM functions, paying greater attention to the quality and reliability of the service.

Pipedrive is also developing an artificial intelligence-based sales system for teams. It is intended to record sales conversations, keep data up to date, recommend next steps and perform routine tasks so that salespeople can spend more time selling.

Cunha emphasized that the restructuring does not mean using AI to cut costs or replace employees. According to him, the technology has changed customer needs and the ways they search for software. The company also plans to reduce its dependence on paid search advertising, cut the number of management layers and meetings, and concentrate core teams in fewer offices.

Pipedrive was founded in 2010 by Ragnar Sass, Timo Rein, Martin Henk, Urmas Purde and Martin Tajur.

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