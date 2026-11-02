Russian companies hold the rights to nearly 1,300 trademarks in Ukraine

As of October 1, 2026, 1,299 trademarks owned by Russian companies or Russian citizens remained valid in Ukraine. Another 312 trademarks have Belarusian companies or Belarusian citizens among their co-owners. This is according to a study by YouControl.

Analysts noted that some of the Russian owners are companies subject to sanctions. Specifically, EuroChem, which is under sanctions, owns five trademarks, while the Atomic Energy Industrial Complex owns six.

The study covers not only Ukrainian and foreign trademark owners but also the corporate ties between them. Specifically, YouControl identified 163 Ukrainian companies—trademark owners—that have ties to sanctioned entities. These are cases where the companies themselves—or their associated shareholders, participants, beneficiaries, or executives—are subject to sanctions.

In total, Ukrainian owners hold 78% of active trademarks—182,778. Among foreign owners, the largest number of trademarks is registered to companies and citizens from the United States—13,155. Next are Cyprus with 4,515 trademarks, Switzerland with 4,090, and the United Kingdom with 3,254.

Analysts attribute Cyprus’s notable presence, in particular, to the use of foreign holding companies. Ukrainian citizens may remain the ultimate beneficiaries behind these entities.

Separately, the study showed that 4,774 companies—owners of trademarks—are linked to 2,030 corporate groups. Among them, the largest number of companies belong to the SCM Group (64), Privat (60), Dragon Capital (34), Istvan (30), and Group DF (30).

The study’s data indicates that registering a trademark in Ukraine does not necessarily mean that its owner is a Ukrainian company or has no ties to Russia or individuals subject to sanctions.

Earlier, Lavrov complained to Trump in the U.S. about sanctions against Russia.

Putin stated that Russia is ready to relocate industrial enterprises to Africa amid the sanctions.

Ukraine called on the UN Security Council to strengthen sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet.

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