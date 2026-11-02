Quetta plans to expand women’s expo to 300 booths — Dawn

In Pakistan’s Quetta, around 100 women-led businesses presented locally made products to buyers at the two-day Women Entrepreneurs Expo trade exhibition. At the opening of the event, authorities in Balochistan province said they intended to make it easier for women entrepreneurs to access financial assistance and business loans, Dawn reports.

Plans to expand the exhibition

The exhibition was opened at the BUITEMS Expo Centre. It was organized by the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade jointly with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. Rubaba Buledi, adviser to the chief minister of Balochistan on women’s development, opened the event and announced plans to increase the number of booths at the next exhibition from 100 to 300.

According to her, the Women Development Department will actively participate in supporting women-led businesses, help them obtain financial support and loans, and work on the issues faced by women entrepreneurs.

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Entering new markets

Bilal Khan Kakar, vice chairman of the provincial investment board, said the initiative is supported by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and federal minister Jam Kamal Khan. According to him, the aim of the event is to help women establish commercial connections and achieve economic independence.

Shehryar Taj, secretary of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, noted that since 2000, WEXNET has held around 12 exhibitions across the country to connect women entrepreneurs with new buyers. The organizers also aim to give local women business founders access to national and international markets.

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