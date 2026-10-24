13-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Maria Kocherzhenko won the Tennis Europe Junior Masters Finals in the under-14 category. The competition took place on the clay courts of the Monte-Carlo Country Club. Kocherzhenko became the first Ukrainian player to win this tournament.

Maria Kocherzhenko became the first Ukrainian to win the Tennis Europe Junior Masters

All of Maria Kocherzhenko’s results at the 2026 Tennis Europe Junior Masters

Group Stage

Maria Kocherzhenko – Alexandra Yanoshkova 6–1, 6–3

Maria Kocherzhenko – Kristina Nikodimova 6–3, 7–5

Maria Kocherzhenko – Beata Mareshova 5–7, 6–3, 3–6

Final

Maria Kocherzhenko – Olivia Serena Conticello 7:6, 6:4

The title in Monte Carlo was one of Kocherzhenko’s major achievements in 2026. During the season, the Ukrainian tennis player also won the prestigious Super Category tournament in Milan, reached the Wimbledon final in the girls’ under-14 division, and won a silver medal in singles at the U14 European Championships.

The Tennis Europe Junior Masters has been held since 1996. Former champions of this tournament include Rafael Nadal, Kim Clijsters, Belinda Bencic, and Alexander Zverev.

This was reported with reference to the BTU.

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