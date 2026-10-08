England will host the Netball World Cup for the fourth time in its history: the 2031 tournament will be held at the indoor Co-op Live arena in Manchester, United Kingdom. World Netball and England Netball announced this, BBC Sport reports.

Fourth tournament in England

The Netball World Cup is held once every four years. England last hosted the competition in 2019, when matches were played in Liverpool. The first-ever tournament was held in Eastbourne in 1963, while Birmingham hosted the 1995 World Cup.

World Netball President Liz Nicholl said that, after considering England Netball's compelling bid, she was confident that England would host another international tournament. She also expressed hope for cooperation in preparing the 2031 competition and beyond.

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Manchester's experience and national team results

In 2023, England reached the World Cup final for the first time, but lost to Australia 45-61 in Cape Town. Australia won its 12th title at the time. England also finished second in 1975, when the competition was played in a league format.

England Netball Chair Baroness Sue Campbell called the prospect of the world's best players coming to Manchester exciting and an opportunity to promote netball and inspire a new generation of players and fans. England Netball Chief Executive Fran Connolly said the tournament would provide a platform to raise the visibility, role and impact of women's sport and netball in the United Kingdom.

The announcement was made in the year of England Netball's centenary. Earlier this year, Co-op Live hosted the Netball Super League final between AO Thunder and London Pulse, attended by more than 8,000 spectators.

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