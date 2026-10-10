Tottenham snatch draw against Manchester United with 10 men — BBC Sport

Tottenham scored in stoppage time to snatch a draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford while playing with 10 men after Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off. The Uruguayan midfielder received a red card for headbutting Luke Shaw, BBC Sport reports.

Solanke goal after sending-off

Dominic Solanke, who started the match as Tottenham captain, scored the goal that earned the visitors a draw. Early in the game, the forward missed an opportunity to put his team ahead, and in the second half he fired over the bar from a central position.

Manchester United took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo. The forward received a pass from Matheus Cunha, turned and scored. According to BBC Sport ratings, Mbeumo received eight out of 10 — the highest rating among the home players.

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Player ratings

For Tottenham, Savio received eight out of 10 — the highest rating among the team's players. BBC Sport noted his pace as well as a shot on target that was blocked by Kobbie Mainoo. Sandro Tonali received seven out of 10; his cross preceded Tottenham's goal.

Bentancur, who came on in the 65th minute in place of Lucas Bergvall, received one out of 10 from BBC Sport. After being pushed by Shaw, he responded with a headbutt and was sent off. Luke Shaw received six out of 10; BBC Sport noted that the defender may have been fortunate to avoid a red card for the push.

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