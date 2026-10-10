Arsenal beat Leeds 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League match, coming from behind after conceding. Bruno Guimaraes scored the decisive goal in the 70th minute, having come on as a substitute seven minutes earlier. The victory ended Leeds' unbeaten run, The Guardian reports.

Leeds opened the scoring

In the first half, the visitors created several dangerous chances. Jayden Bogle threatened David Raya's goal twice, while towards the end of the half Arsenal's goalkeeper saved a shot from Gabriel Gudmundsson. For the hosts, Kai Havertz had an opportunity in the 21st minute, heading straight at James Trafford.

After the break, Leeds started more actively and took the lead in the 55th minute. Gudmundsson broke down the left flank and delivered a low cross, which James Justin finished with a goal. Three minutes later, Noah Okafor could have doubled the visitors' advantage but failed to reach Bogle's pass.

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Two goals in eight minutes

Arsenal equalised in the 62nd minute. Following a cross from Noni Madueke, Ben White headed the ball on and Riccardo Calafiori sent it into Trafford's net. It was Calafiori's second Premier League goal this season.

Shortly afterwards, Mikel Arteta made a triple substitution, bringing on Guimaraes. In the 70th minute, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard combined, Declan Rice flicked the ball with his heel to the edge of the penalty area, and the Brazilian accurately struck into the corner of the net. Towards the end of the match, Odegaard and Saka also had chances, but the score did not change.

Arsenal had possession for 59% of the game and registered six shots on target compared with Leeds' five. Five English players started for the London side, for the first time since 1999.

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