In Cornellà, Spain, Atlético defeated Espanyol 1-0 in a La Liga match. The only goal in the 89th minute was scored by Álex Baena, who struck from outside the penalty area after a pass from Julián Álvarez. Diego Simeone's team are in second place, two points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Atlético's sixth consecutive win

Both teams had chances in the first half, with Espanyol's Leandro Cabrera coming closest to scoring when he hit the crossbar. After the break, Marcos Llorente also hit the crossbar with a long-range effort. Espanyol captain Javi Puado made his first appearance since January after a lengthy knee injury.

In stoppage time, Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved a shot from Pol Lozano to preserve his team's victory. According to The Guardian, the Madrid club secured its sixth consecutive win in all competitions.

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Mourinho's statement about Vinícius

Before Real Madrid's Sunday match against Sevilla, Madrid coach José Mourinho said that he would leave the club in the summer if he were in Vinícius Júnior's position. The Brazilian was sent off in the match against Villarreal for pulling an opponent's hair and subsequently received a four-match suspension. As a result, Vinícius will miss the Clásico against Barcelona on October 25.

In Italy, Venezia defeated Napoli 1-0. Kevin De Bruyne failed to convert a penalty, with his spot kick saved by Filip Stanković. Akor Adams scored the winning goal in the 49th minute; it was Venezia's first Serie A victory over Napoli since 1942.

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