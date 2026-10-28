In Morocco, Brazil defeated Poland in the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Regular time ended 3:3, and the Brazilian footballers won 8:7 in the penalty shootout. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Poland came back late in the match

Brazil took the lead in the 11th minute thanks to a goal by Grace Kelly. The Polish team responded with two goals in two minutes: Nikola Gałuszka scored in the 34th minute after an assist from Zofia Cendrowska, while Zofia Burzan scored in the 36th minute following an assist from Gałuszka. Poland went into the break leading 2:1.

In the second half, Marcela Bontorim equalized in the 52nd minute. In the 73rd minute, Pepê scored Brazil’s third goal, with a video review confirming the goal. Poland avoided defeat in regular time in the 83rd minute: Burzan converted a one-on-one chance after a long pass from Wiktoria Skrzypczak.

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Gałuszka’s decisive miss

In the penalty shootout, the Polish team came back after Brazil’s Helena missed in the fifth round, while Oliwia Grewling converted her attempt. The teams then continued taking penalties until the first mistake. Gałuszka’s attempt proved decisive, as it was saved by Brazil goalkeeper Natalia. Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the match between China and France.

In the group stage, Poland finished third in Group B. The team lost 1:6 to North Korea, defeated Nigeria 2:1 and Puerto Rico 6:2. Poland, North Korea and Nigeria had the same number of points, with goal difference determining the positions.

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