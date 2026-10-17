Bukovina suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of UPL underdog Kudrivka

Chernivtsi’s “Bukovyna” lost to “Kudrivka” 1–4 in a Ukrainian Premier League Matchday 9 game. Before the match, Chernivtsi’s opponent was in last place in the league.

Oleksandr Protchenko’s team stunned the “yellow-and-blacks” with two goals early in the match. First, Svitukha received a through ball from Makosso and fired a powerful shot under the crossbar. Then Dumanyuk converted a penalty kick after a handball by Bezuglyi.

“Bukovyna” rushed to salvage the match. Before halftime, the Chernivtsi team squandered several chances. Yashkov parried a long-range shot by Stasyuk, and Kozhushko hit the post on the rebound. Meanwhile, Hrusha sent the ball wide of the goal from a free kick.

And at the start of the second half, “Kudrivka” made the score lopsided. Pryimaka rushed to press Ovusu in the opponent’s half. He won the ball and played it forward to Petryak, who coolly finished the chance.

The “Yellow-and-Blacks” managed to quickly pull one back. Dumanuk fouled Kozhushko in his own penalty area—penalty. Dakhnovsky stepped up to the spot and fired a powerful shot past the goalkeeper.

However, “Bukovyna” was unable to build on this temporary success. Moreover, as the match drew to a close, “Kudrivka” scored their fourth goal. Ovusu received a pass from Belyaev in the opponent’s penalty area and beat Penkov with his second touch—the final score was 4–1.

“Kudrivka” secured its first victory of this UPL season. The team has earned five points and caught up with Odesa’s “Chornomorets” and Kryvyi Rih’s “Kryvbas” at the bottom of the standings. “Bukovyna” currently remains in tenth place (eight points).

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