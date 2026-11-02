Chinese state broadcaster CCTV did not air Sunday’s Spanish championship match between Real Madrid and Racing Santander. The broadcast was not restored despite apologies from Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, the club and La Liga following a controversy over the footballer’s remarks about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

The match did not air on CCTV

The match began at 15:15 GMT, but neither of CCTV’s two sports channels showed it, Al Jazeera reported, citing AFP. As of the time of publication, no matches from the 11th La Liga round had been broadcast live on Chinese state television either.

At the same time, according to the outlet, Spanish championship games were shown by the Migu digital service, which belongs to the state telecommunications network China Mobile. The broadcasts included Barcelona’s 6:1 victory over Alavés on Saturday, but the Racing vs. Real Madrid match did not appear on the schedule.

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Reaction to Mbappé’s remarks

The reason for the suspension of broadcasts was a video released in April and recently circulated online. In it, Mbappé, speaking about a meme featuring his image, called Mao Zedong a dictator. China Media Group (CMG), which controls CCTV, announced the suspension of La Liga broadcasts on October 26.

CMG said that apologies from La Liga, Mbappé and Real Madrid were an absolute prerequisite for resolving the situation. The footballer later apologized for his careless remarks, La Liga expressed deep regret, and the Madrid club also apologized. China’s Foreign Ministry said it took the player’s apology seriously.

Consequences for the footballer

CCTV’s sports website reported that CMG had taken note of the apology but did not specify whether talks on restoring broadcasts had begun. Real Madrid coach José Mourinho said on Saturday that the club had done its part to end the dispute. Following Mbappé’s remarks, several major Chinese brands cancelled sponsorship agreements with the footballer.

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