In London, England, Chelsea defeated Manchester United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in a match of the ninth round of the English Premier League. Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer, who converted a penalty, scored in the second half. Manchester United finished the game with a man down after Lisandro Martínez was sent off.

Goals after the break

The first half ended goalless, although the teams created several chances. In the 15th minute, Estêvão sent the ball into the visitors' net after a shot by Pedro Neto, but the goal was disallowed for offside. For United, Bruno Fernandes failed to convert a good opportunity, while Matheus Cunha's goal in the 34th minute was also ruled out for offside.

The scoring was opened in the 50th minute. Rogers won the ball from Roméo Lavia, entered the penalty area and finished accurately. According to Interia Sport, in the 63rd minute Martínez received his second yellow card for a foul on Wesley Fofana in the visitors' penalty area.

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Palmer's penalty

After the sending-off, the referee awarded a penalty, which Palmer converted in the 64th minute. Soon afterwards, Estêvão scored a third for the hosts, but VAR disallowed the goal for offside. Near the end of the match, Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens saved a dangerous shot by Estêvão.

Chelsea had possession for 63% of the playing time and registered 18 shots, nine of them on target. Manchester United had 12 shots, including five on target. The outlet also notes that English media had called the match important for the future of United head coach Michael Carrick following the team's poor results.

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