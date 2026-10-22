Joshua and Fury will face off in their long-awaited bout on December 11 in Cardiff

Former world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed to a fight following lengthy negotiations.

The fight will take place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the capital of Wales.

The fight is scheduled for Friday, December 11, 2026. According to Kyiv time, the boxers are set to enter the ring at 3:00 a.m. on the night of Friday, December 11, heading into Saturday, December 12.

Tyson Fury is considered the favorite in the matchup, with bookmakers offering odds of 1.50 on his victory. Anthony Joshua’s odds are set at 2.50.

The streaming service Netflix will be the exclusive broadcaster of the fight, so viewers in Ukraine will also be able to watch the bout live.

Former British super heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury spoke about his plans ahead of the end of his professional career. The former WBC, WBO, IBO, WBA Super, The Ring, and IBF champion stated that he wants to fight Anthony Joshua and, later, face Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk in the ring for a third time.

Former world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their upcoming bout. The British boxers engaged in a traditional stare-down following a press conference in London.

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